Former Leeds United player Vinnie Jones's wife Tanya passes away after long illness

Tanya Jones, the wife of former Leeds United player Vinnie Jones, has died after a long illness.

Actor and former footballer Vinnie was by her side as she peacefully passed away at their Los Angeles home on Saturday.

Tanya, previously Tanya Terry, was just 53, and had two children Kaley, from a previous marriage, and son Aaron with Vinie.

A statement released by Jones' management said: "At 8.46am local time in Los Angeles on Saturday July 6, Vinnie Jones's wife, Tanya Jones, passed away after a long illness.

"Tanya passed peacefully at the Jones family home surrounded by Vinnie, their daughter and other family members.

"Vinnie and the family ask for privacy while they go through an understandable period of mourning during this devastating time."

Tanya Jones pictured with husband Vinnie Jones

Ex-Leeds midielder Jones revealed in 2013 how the couple had both been diagnosed with skin cancer.

Tanya had also previously undergone a heart transplant at age 21 following the birth of her daughter, and is reported to have battled cervical cancer.

Leeds United tweeted their condolences, posting: "The thoughts of everyone at LUFC are with Vinnie Jones, and the family and friends of his wife Tanya, who has sadly passed away #FootballFamily".

Vinnie Jones played for the club between 1989 and 1990 during his 15-year football career.

In an interview with the Daily Mirror in 2017, he described Tanya as "the most incredible person", adding: "I think we're the perfect match and I was lucky to find it."

Sporting figures and celebrities sent messages of condolence to Jones after news of his wife's death broke.

Former boxer Frank Bruno tweeted: "I'm very saddened to hear the news of Vinnie Jones wife Tanya passing away. My thoughts are with Vinnie & his family at this difficult time".

And ex-Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell said: "Deepest Condolences to you, your family and loved ones @VinnieJones65".