Bernard Brittain has more than 600 records, which he has bought over the last 50 years, on sale at The Old Post Office Music Emporium on Burnley Road.

Also available to buy are most of his collection of guitars along with amplifiers and accessories.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 71-year-old used to put on gigs all over the country and has toured with the likes of Jerry Lee Lewis and Gene Vincent.

The Old Post Office Music Emporium is on Burnley Road in Mytholmroyd.

“I have a large collection of guitars and amplifiers and vinyl records and had nowhere to put them,” he explained.

“I’ve decided to let them all go.”

Mr Brittain served in the navy and then worked at an oil rig off the Shetland Islands before becoming a music promoter.

He would go to festivals across Britain handing out flyers to spread the word about shows he was arranging.

The shop is a homage to rock and roll.

Locally, he once put gigs on in the car park of The Dusty Miller pub, hiring an arctic truck for a stage.

Mr Brittain is a huge rock and roll fan, and most of the records he has in his collection are by rock and roll and rockabilly acts, as well as some country.

“There’s also some ABBA in there which my wife liked,” he added.

The shop is already proving a hit, with people of all ages coming in to see what he has to offer.

He is keen to encourage people to start playing guitar themselves, and has put together a starter kit with everything someone would need to begin learning.

The shop, where he also offers guitar repairs, is a homage to rock and roll. There are records and guitars out on display, as well as a Triumph Tiger 750 motorbike he has borrowed from a friend.

“Hopefully it’ll rekindle interest in the 50s and people will like it,” said Mr Brittain.