Gallery: Fans at Yorkshire rugby clubs in agony as England lose World Cup final
Rugby fans gathered in clubhouses across Yorkshire for England's first appearance in a World Cup final for 12 years.
Photographer Steve Riding captured the agony of supporters at Moortown and West Park rugby union clubs in Leeds as England lost to South Africa.
1. Big screen
The crowd at West Park Leeds RUFC in Bramhope
jpimedia
2. West Park Leeds
West Park Leeds clubhouse
jpimedia
3. Despair
Rugby clubs opened their bars early for England fans this morning
jpimedia
4. All fans together
South Africa fan Rob Nimmo with daughters Isabella and Fleur at West Park Leeds RUFC
jpimedia
