Gallery: Fans at Yorkshire rugby clubs in agony as England lose World Cup final

England fans during the first half

Rugby fans gathered in clubhouses across Yorkshire for England's first appearance in a World Cup final for 12 years.

Photographer Steve Riding captured the agony of supporters at Moortown and West Park rugby union clubs in Leeds as England lost to South Africa.

The crowd at West Park Leeds RUFC in Bramhope

West Park Leeds clubhouse

Rugby clubs opened their bars early for England fans this morning

South Africa fan Rob Nimmo with daughters Isabella and Fleur at West Park Leeds RUFC

