Gallery: Fans at Yorkshire rugby clubs in agony as England lose World Cup final

Photographer Steve Riding captured the agony of supporters at Moortown and West Park rugby union clubs in Leeds as England lost to South Africa.

1. Big screen The crowd at West Park Leeds RUFC in Bramhope jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. West Park Leeds West Park Leeds clubhouse jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Despair Rugby clubs opened their bars early for England fans this morning jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. All fans together South Africa fan Rob Nimmo with daughters Isabella and Fleur at West Park Leeds RUFC jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more