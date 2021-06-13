Quotes of the week

Gareth Southgate, Joe Biden and Matt Hancock - Quotes of the week

Here are some of the most interesting and unusual quotes from this week.

By Tom Richmond
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 11:34 am

Flick through our photo gallery and let us know which one is your favourite.

1. "The word discrimination has a very loaded meaning in the English language now."

Tony Blair on vaccine passports.

2. "I keep forgetting I’m president."

Joe Biden addressing US service personnel as he arrived at RAF Mildenhall, Suffolk, on the first foreign trip of his presidency

3. "The job is not something you can walk away from. It just carries on relentlessly."

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, on Royal duties.

4. "Laugh a lot. It clears the lungs."

Artist David Hockney’s advice to fellow smokers on how to lead a long life.

