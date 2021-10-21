Geese slaughtered in 'shooting cull' in Yorkshire due to concerns over newly-drilled wheat crops

Local residents say a number of birds were blasted out of the sky in Wath – with injured birds falling into the streets below.

Wentworth and Dearne Valley MP John Healey had demanded answers about the Saturday cull which has shocked people in the former mining village.The Labour MP originally said he believed another cull was planned, and had contacted the RSPCA and South Yorkshire Police about the matter.

However, in an update posted on Facebook, he wrote: "Thanks again to everyone who has contacted me with concerns about the culling of geese at the weekend. I have spoken to the farmer and no further cull is planned.

Dozens of geese were shot and killed in the cull

"He was concerned that the very large numbers of geese were putting at risk the newly-drilled wheat crop, but more conventional methods with bangers and bird-scarers will be used over the next few days. These methods should have been tried first and I am glad this will now be the case.

“The RSPCA have confirmed to me that geese shooting and culls are allowed under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and Canada geese are listed under general licence which allows a person to shoot them all year round, as long as they are licensed and have the landowner's permission."