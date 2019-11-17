General Election debates, National Lottery anniversary and Royal Variety Performance - Here's a look at what's likely to be making headlines in the week ahead

Party leaders will be taking part in political debates this week as the December General Election draws closer. Laura Reid looks at what else is going on in the week ahead.

Election

Rod Stewat is one of the acts at the Royal Variety Performance. Photo: Ian Rutherford/PA Wire.

With December’s General Election fast approaching, expect more from the political parties about their policies this week. Look out for pledges on everything from the NHS to education, policing and immigration as well as talk about how these would be costed.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will take part in a head-to-head election debate.

Hosted by news presenter Julie Etchingham on ITV, assuming it’s not cancelled, it will be the first time since 2015 that the Conservative and Labour leaders have participated in a televised election debate.

That will be followed on Friday with a BBC Question Time Leader’s Special, broadcast from Sheffield.

Across two hours, Johnson, Corbyn, the SNP’s Nicola Sturgeon and Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson will each be invited to take questions from the audience for thirty minutes.

In the run up to the election, the broadcaster says that Nigel Farage, leader of the Brexit Party, is also expected to take part in a 30 minute Question Time special. And Sian Berry or Jonathan Bartley, leaders of the Green Party, will also feature on an audience focused special programme.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, public services think tank Reform is hosting a panel event, exploring what voters want on the domestic agenda and how the parties are pitching themselves to attract votes.

Anniversaries

Tuesday marks the 25th anniversary of the first National Lottery draw.

Since 1994, more than 5,500 millionaires have been created through its games and more than £40 billion has been raised for good causes across the arts, heritage, sport, and community sectors.

To mark the occasion, National Lottery funded projects and attractions are offering free entry or special offers at hundreds of venues from November 23 to December 1.

Also celebrating a major milestone this week is the Police Federation of England and Wales. The organisation, which represents over 119,000 rank and file officers, is 100 years old this year.

It has been sharing stories from officers, reps and serving and former police officers, exploring how members have been helped during key events in police history.

And on Thursday, it will host a centenary event, celebrating a century since it held its first Federation Conference, paying tribute to its history and looking to the future.

Exhibition

The first ever Christmas card will go on display in a new exhibition at the Charles Dickens Museum on Wednesday.

Beautiful Books: Dickens and the Business of Christmas charts the birth of the modern idea of Christmas against a backdrop of significant change in British Society.

Dickens’s manuscripts and original illustrations for his Christmas stories will be among other treasures on display, alongside the card, which was designed by Henry Cole in 1843.

Though he focused on the Christmas market from the 1840s, later in his career Dickens distanced himself from a flood of festive books, stories and stocking fillers, confessing to a friend “I am sick of the thing”.

Entertainment

The longest-running entertainment show in the world is back. Comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan are hosting this year’s star-studded Royal Variety Performance, taking place in London on Monday, but not airing on television until next month.

Performers include Lewis Capaldi, the cast of Mary Poppins and Rod Stewart.