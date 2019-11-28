Giant 121ft crane to be removed from the Majestic building in Leeds this weekend

A huge crane that has dominated the Leeds skyline for 18 months is to be dismantled on Saturday.

The 121ft (37m) green crane that currently stands within the shell of the Majestic building on City Square will be removed from the site early on Saturday morning.

It's been there since April 2018, and will take two days to fully dismantle.

The crane arrived to assist contractors McAlpine, who are working on the former nightclub and cinema's restoration.

The Grade II-listed 1920s building has been empty since 2014, when it was extensively damaged during a fire. It is currently being converted into a seven-floor office complex with an atrium entrance and terraces overlooking Leeds Station.

Earlier this year Channel Four were announced as the building's anchor tenants and will move 300 staff to the site in summer 2020. Speculation that the broadcaster would set up their new national head office in the Majestic began last spring and was confirmed soon after. Channel Four are currently renting office space at West Gate ahead of the move.

Their three floors at the Majestic will include a broadcasting studio so that programmes can be made in Leeds.

During building work, the site has become prominent after a series of large adverts for companies such as train operator LNER were displayed on the exterior of the structure.

The most provocative was a banner promoting Channel Four's arrival, which included a complaint from a member of the public - "Didn't think Channel Four knew there was life outside the M25".

The MR 295 'luffing jib' crane, which can extend to 74 metres and weighs 16 tonnes, can be seen behind it and is positioned inside the building itself.

The Majestic, which will occupied no earlier than June 2020, will become Channel Four's national headquarters and a major news hub. The managing director will be based there, alongside the Nations & Regions department, programme commissioners, the new Digital Creative Unit and support staff. Channel Four News will regularly be co-anchored from the new Leeds studio within the Majestic.

Channel Four chiefs said they were attracted to the historic Majestic because of its location at the heart of the city centre, ample space and facilities, and iconic status.