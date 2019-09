Have your say

A Deer Park Safari is set to be held on the Harewood Estate in north Leeds.

The British Deer Society is staging the deer safari through Harewood Estate at Harewood House next month.

Visitors will learn about about red, fallow and roe deer during the autumn rut when mature stags compete for females.

The Deer Park Safari will be held from 11am to 1pm on Wednesday October 30.

To book, go to www.harewood.org, call 0113 218 1000, or e mail info@harewood.org