The dolphins were spotted 40 miles inland in the River Ouse near Goole, East Yorkshire, last week and again over the weekend.

Teams from Hull Coastguard Rescue Team were first alerted by British Divers Marine Life Rescue after a reported sighting on Monday, 24 January.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And they have been spotted again twice since then, sparking concern they may become stranded inland.

The dolphins were spotted in Goole three times in one week

A spokesman for the Hull Coastguard Rescue Team said last week: “There appeared to be two adults and a calf and whilst not unheard of, it is a concern that they're that far up river.

“The situation will be monitored over the coming days in the hope the animals don't strand and continue feeding.”

Bethan Clyne, of the British Divers Marine Life Rescue, was monitoring the ‘beautiful’ animals over the weekend as Storms Malik and Corrie battered the UK.

The dolphins have found themselves 40 miles inland

She said: "Despite the circumstance, they are in good condition and showing signs of a nice healthy weight.

"As amazing as it is to have these beautiful creatures on our doorstep, let's hope they can navigate their own way back to sea soon."

The coastguard are concerned the dolphins may become stuck inland