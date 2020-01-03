Grimsby family's tribute to 'true gem' killed in New Year's crash involving British Airways crew

The family of a British Airways crew member from Grimsby who was killed in a New Year’s Eve crash has paid tribute to a "true gem and a gentleman" who left a mark on everyone's life.

Dominic Fell, originally from Grimsby, was one of three airline staff killed when their car collided with a lorry near Heathrow Airport shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

Tributes that have been left at the scene in Stanwell, near London's Heathrow Airport, of a fatal crash on New Year's Eve in which three British Airways cabin crew died. PA Photo.

His family have paid tribute to the 23-year-old, known as Dom, who they say will live forever in their hearts.

“Dom, without doubt, was the most loving, generous, and kind young man you could ever wish to meet," his family has said.

"He’d do anything for anybody especially his family and friends. We are all shocked and devastated to have lost him from our lives.

“In the words of his mother, ‘Dom left an indelible mark on everyone’s life, he was a true gem and gentleman’.

“We will all love Dom endlessly and he will live forever in our hearts."

Mr Fell had grown up in Grimsby, went to Tollbar school, and studied photjournalism at LCC.

He had travelled the world working for British Airways, his family said, a job which he had loved.

“But Dom was so much more than that," they added. "He was a true original; boring wasn’t a concept he’d ever grasped.

"Our lives have been packed with laughter and so much fun because of him and we will miss him dearly."

New Year's Eve crash

Mr Fell, cabin crew with British Airways for the past two years, died alongside colleagues Joe Finnis, 25, and Rachel Clark, 20, at the scene in Stanwell, Surrey.

The off-duty BA cabin crew were in a white Toyota Yaris which was involved in a crash with a lorry, part of a fleet which is operated by air services provider dnata.

A 25-year-old who was travelling in the same car as the three victims was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Tributes have been paid to all three cabin crew on a GoFundMe page that has raised more than £81,000.

Posts on the BA Angels fundraiser included condolences from Laura Stewart, who said: “Dom and Joe were truly special men and I hope that their families take some comfort in knowing that they were so loved by everyone they have flown with."

Mr Fell's family have thanked all those who offered their condolences.

"It’s heart-warming to know he was loved by so many," they said.

"We’d also like to thank all of those who have made donations to the BA Angels page, the generosity has been overwhelming.

“When we know more about Dom’s funeral, we’ll let everyone know.”