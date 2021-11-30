'Gritney Clears': Readers share their funniest gritter name ideas as snow arrives in Yorkshire

It's the most wonderful time of the year - and the gritters are back on the road.

By Grace Hammond
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 9:16 am

Many gritters in the UK have humorous names, from 'Yes Sir Ice Can Boogie' and 'Gritty Gritty Bang Bang' to - of course - the 'Gritsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Yellow Anti-Slip Machiney'.

With this in mind, we asked The Yorkshire Post readers for their funniest ideas for gritter names.

This is what you said:

Yorkshire Dales National Park under a blanket of snow

Gritney Clears - Lee Gledhill

Phillip Snowfield - Hannah Roberts

Spready Mercury - Graham Gardner

McFlurry - John Parker

Gritney Spears - Hannah Roberts

Grit and Bear It - Kevin Barry Howson

Old Salty - Duncan Morris

Thor - Ben Chipman

The Melt Machine - Howlett Aaron

...And Vinegar - Chris Allen

Sandy - Mike Sayles

Grit van Dyke - John Somerset

No Slippers @ Christmas - Noel Lambert

Slip Sliding Away - Jean Margaret Austin

Of course, you also couldn't let the opportunity pass without a number of proposals for 'Gritty McGritface', inspired by 'Boaty McBoatface' - which is essentially what happens when you allow the internet to name a vessel.

