'Gritney Clears': Readers share their funniest gritter name ideas as snow arrives in Yorkshire

Many gritters in the UK have humorous names, from 'Yes Sir Ice Can Boogie' and 'Gritty Gritty Bang Bang' to - of course - the 'Gritsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Yellow Anti-Slip Machiney'.

With this in mind, we asked The Yorkshire Post readers for their funniest ideas for gritter names.

This is what you said:

Yorkshire Dales National Park under a blanket of snow

Gritney Clears - Lee Gledhill

Phillip Snowfield - Hannah Roberts

Spready Mercury - Graham Gardner

McFlurry - John Parker

Gritney Spears - Hannah Roberts

Grit and Bear It - Kevin Barry Howson

Old Salty - Duncan Morris

Thor - Ben Chipman

The Melt Machine - Howlett Aaron

...And Vinegar - Chris Allen

Sandy - Mike Sayles

Grit van Dyke - John Somerset

No Slippers @ Christmas - Noel Lambert

Slip Sliding Away - Jean Margaret Austin