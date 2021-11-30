'Gritney Clears': Readers share their funniest gritter name ideas as snow arrives in Yorkshire

Many gritters in the UK have humorous names, from 'Yes Sir Ice Can Boogie' and 'Gritty Gritty Bang Bang' to - of course - the 'Gritsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Yellow Anti-Slip Machiney'.
With this in mind, we asked The Yorkshire Post readers for their funniest ideas for gritter names.
This is what you said:
Gritney Clears - Lee Gledhill
Phillip Snowfield - Hannah Roberts
Spready Mercury - Graham Gardner
McFlurry - John Parker
Gritney Spears - Hannah Roberts
Grit and Bear It - Kevin Barry Howson
Old Salty - Duncan Morris
Thor - Ben Chipman
The Melt Machine - Howlett Aaron
...And Vinegar - Chris Allen
Sandy - Mike Sayles
Grit van Dyke - John Somerset
No Slippers @ Christmas - Noel Lambert
Slip Sliding Away - Jean Margaret Austin
Of course, you also couldn't let the opportunity pass without a number of proposals for 'Gritty McGritface', inspired by 'Boaty McBoatface' - which is essentially what happens when you allow the internet to name a vessel.