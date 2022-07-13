Firefighters from five stations were called to the huge blaze on Ovenden Crescent in the early hours of July 12.

Four brave fathers from King Cross helped three pensioners from their burning homes. The men said instinct kicked in, and they knew they had to make sure people were safe.

One of the dads, Ajmal Aziz, said: "We did what we could. We would hope other people would do the same for our parents if they were in that situation."

Emergency services at the scene of the fire in Ovenden Crescent, Halifax, on July 12

Paramedics were called to help two people - a man and a woman in their 50s - suffering from smoke inhalation.

A fundraiser has been set up to help those affected by the explosion.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Following a call at 3.27am, five crews, from Illingworth, Halifax, Rastrick, Bradford and Fairweather Green attended a fire that had started at the rear of a property on Ovenden Crescent, Halifax.

"The fire spread to outbuildings and the closest property. The fire impinged on utility supplies outside the building causing an explosion outside the property.

"Two casualties have been attended to by Yorkshire Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation.

"Six houses were evacuated and temporary re-housing has been put into place.