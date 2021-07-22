Happy Birthday, Prince George! The Yorkshire Post looks back at the special pictures shared by the Royal Family

It's hard to believe it is eight years since the world waited for their first glimpse of the future King.
1. Prince George at seven
The future king flashes a gap-toothed smile at the camera for his seventh birthday in 2020.
The photograph was taken by the Duchess of Cambridge at their Norfolk home.
Kensington Palace said Prince William and Catherine were "delighted" to share the photos
Photo: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
2. Prince George at six
Prince George is seen smiling in an England football shirt for official photographs released to mark his sixth birthday in 2019.
Photo: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
3. Prince George at eight
Prince George’s eighth birthday has been marked with a new photograph showing him with an off-road vehicle synonymous with his great-grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh.
The future king is perched on the bonnet of a Land Rover Defender in the image taken by his mother the Duchess of Cambridge.
Philip, who died in April a few months short of his 100th birthday, regularly drove Land Rovers and during his funeral the duke’s coffin was carried by a specially adapted defender which he helped design.
Including the famous vehicle in the image will be seen as a poignant tribute to the late duke, who had a passion for engineering.
George, who celebrates his birthday on Thursday, is pictured beaming at Kate behind the camera in the new photograph, and is casually dressed in a polo-style striped top and shorts.
The duchess is a keen photographer and regularly produces images of George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to mark milestones in her children’s lives.
The image was taken outdoors earlier this month in Norfolk
Photo: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
4. Prince George at five
Prince George was photographed in the garden of Clarence House to mark his fifth birthday in 2018.
The picture, showing the prince grinning at something - or someone - off camera, was taken after the christening of Prince Louis.
Photo: Matt Porteous