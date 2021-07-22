Happy Birthday, Prince George! The Yorkshire Post looks back at the special pictures shared by the Royal Family

3. Prince George at eight

Prince George’s eighth birthday has been marked with a new photograph showing him with an off-road vehicle synonymous with his great-grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh. The future king is perched on the bonnet of a Land Rover Defender in the image taken by his mother the Duchess of Cambridge. Philip, who died in April a few months short of his 100th birthday, regularly drove Land Rovers and during his funeral the duke’s coffin was carried by a specially adapted defender which he helped design. Including the famous vehicle in the image will be seen as a poignant tribute to the late duke, who had a passion for engineering. George, who celebrates his birthday on Thursday, is pictured beaming at Kate behind the camera in the new photograph, and is casually dressed in a polo-style striped top and shorts. The duchess is a keen photographer and regularly produces images of George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to mark milestones in her children’s lives. The image was taken outdoors earlier this month in Norfolk

Photo: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge