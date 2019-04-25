Hardy fundraisers can spend a night sleeping 'rough' on the terraces at Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds

Charity chiefs have kicked off the countdown to a major fundraising event that aims to highlight the plight of homeless people in Leeds.

The Yorkshire Evening Post-backed Leeds Big Sleep is taking place this year at Emerald Headingley Stadium on Thursday, November 28.

Organised by the Leeds Rhinos Foundation with St Gemma's Hospice and the St George's Crypt homelessness charity, it will see people spending a night sleeping 'rough' on the terraces at the famous old ground.

It is hoped the event will raise thousands of pounds for the three groups while also providing participants with a valuable insight into the challenges faced by the homeless.

Business leaders, charity volunteers and Rhinos players are expected to be among those climbing into their sleeping bags on the night.

People who spent an evening under the stars at 2018's event – which raised more than £32,000 – included YEP editor Hannah Thaxter.

Cheryl Harrington, head of fundraising at St George's Crypt, said: "The atmosphere was really fun and everyone enjoyed themselves but it really made me think – it was so cold on the night and it hit home what our clients must feel every night.

"We are really happy that so many businesses across the city got involved and hope that this year we get more CEOs and corporate groups to raise even more money for these very local causes."

Details of 2019's event were confirmed this lunchtime during a photocall at Emerald Headingley attended by Rhinos favourite Jamie Jones-Buchanan.

Gareth Cook, head of community and engagement at the Leeds Rhinos Foundation, said: "We are delighted to be hosting the Leeds Big Sleep again in 2019, following on from the fantastic event in 2018 that raised over £32,000 split between the Leeds Rhinos Foundation, St George's Crypt and St Gemma’s Hospice.

"This year we aim to top this figure and would like to encourage companies to take part as a corporate team-builder whilst raising vital funds for three very worthy causes that give so much

back to the city of Leeds."

Gail Chapman, head of fundraising at St Gemma's, said: "It is fantastic to work in partnership with both the Leeds Rhinos Foundation and St George's Crypt on the Leeds Big Sleep.

"All the charities help thousands of local vulnerable people each year. The event raises much-needed funds for all the charities and we hope that more people will take part in this fantastic event in 2019."

For further information about the Leeds Big Sleep, e-mail cheryl.harrington@stgeorgescrypt.org.uk or ring 07887 564519.

People taking part will be encouraged to set themselves a sponsorship target of at least £100.