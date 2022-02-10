The Apprentice will return to BBC One on Thursday, January 6, with 16 brand new candidates eager to make an impression on Lord Alan Sugar.

The judges this year will be Lord Sugar, Baroness Brady and Tim Campbell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The candidates include two entrepreneurs from West Yorkshire.

Harpreet Kaur. (Pic credit: Ray Burmiston / BBC / PA Wire)

Who is Harpreet Kaur?

The 30-year-old business woman owns a dessert parlour and is from West Yorkshire.

She deems herself a born leader, fearless and funny and she plans to ‘level up’ her successful coffee and cakes business to become a leading brand in the UK.

Ms Kaur says she is motivated by her need to be the best version of herself and is ready to be Lord Sugar’s next business partner.

Shama Amin. (Pic credit: Ray Burmiston / BBC / PA Wire)

She said: “I’m definitely not in business to make friends; I’m here to make money, and I’m pretty sure Lord Sugar isn’t looking for a new mate.”

Who is Shama Amin?

The 41-year-old business woman, from Bradford, owns a children’s day nursery.

As well as owning her own business, Ms Amin is a mother of five and is passionate about taking care of children and she describes herself as loyal, determined and outspoken.

She says she has wanted this since she was a child herself and is ready to prove to everyone, including Lord Sugar, that she has the skill set needed to be ‘one of the best [and most] successful businesswoman in the early years sector’.