A fire at Harrogate's Saltergate Primary School is now being investigated as arson, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed.

A spokesperson said this morning: "The cause of the fire is believed to have been deliberate. Crews extinguished the fire using two hose reel jets."

Residents looked on in horror at the blaze.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 8.30pm last night. The blaze is understood to have only caused damage to Saltergate's reception area.

