Harrogate teenager honoured with Diana Award recognising her efforts to help students in pandemic

Lella Halloum, a sixth-form pupil at Harrogate Grammar School, was recognised along with 300 other young people aged 9-25, after she founded zStudents, a virtual program to motivate students during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Helen Halloum

Lella Halloum, 16, received the award at a virtual ceremony hosted by the Duke of Sussex earlier this week.

Ms Halloum, a sixth-form pupil at Harrogate Grammar School, was recognised along with 300 other young people aged 9-25, after she founded zStudents, a virtual program to motivate students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The impressive teenager has also spoken at the UN and is an ambassador for IBM, the computer company.

Ms Halloum is also a keen fundraiser and set up a donations and aid co-ordination group following the explosion in Lebanon in October last year.

Speaking after receiving her award, she said: “​Having accepted this prestigious honour, it has given me a chance to reflect on what has been an anomalous year.

“I am proud to have found positivity at an unjust time in an unjust world​, and remain determined to continue ​my voluntary work ​to campaign for youth inclusion, equity of access in our digital-first tomorrow and continue Diana's legacy to ensure that all young people are supported to make sure they reach their full potential​.”

The awards were held to co-incide with what would have been Diana, Princess of Wales’s 60th birthday.

Established in the Princess’s memory the Award is supported by both Princes William and Harry.