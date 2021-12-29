Phil Palmer, Chief Boggin, launches the Hood into the air in January 2019 Picture: James Hardisty

Organisers have yet to give a reason for cancelling the Haxey Hood, which was due to take place in early January in the village of Haxey, on the outskirts of Doncaster.

The event sees the Hood, a leather tube about 3ft long, pushed in a scrum until it reaches one of a number of pubs.

Earlier this month organisers said they were still considering whether the event should go ahead due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Hood was cancelled due to coronavirus in 2021.

The annual game takes place on the afternoon of 6th January, the Twelfth Day of Christmas (Haxey Hood 2019) Picture: James Hardisty

The Haxey Hood Appreciation Society posted on Tuesday night: "It is with deep regret that Haxey Hood 2022 will not be going ahead, further information will be issued shortly."

Apart from 2021, the last known time the game was cancelled was in 1915.

The game - featuring teams from local pubs - dates back to the 14th century and remains hugely popular, attracting large crowds of spectators.

The tradition is still thriving despite several setbacks over the years, including pub closures, licensing rows and the retirement of the long-serving 'Fool' who starts the game.

Pictured Dale Smith as 'The Fool' in January 2019 Picture: James Hardisty

The folklore surrounding the Hood is based on the story of Lady de Mowbray, a local landowner's wife, who was riding between Westwoodside and Haxey in around 1359 when her silk riding hood was blown off in a gale. Thirteen farmhands rushed to retrieve it from a nearby field, but the man who caught it was too shy to present it to her, and gave it to one of the others instead.

Lady de Mowbray told the man who handed it back that he had acted like a lord, while the man who had found it was a fool for his reticence.

She then donated 13 acres of land on condition that the chase would be re-enacted every year by the men of the village. It's always held on the Twelfth Day of Christmas according to the Christian calendar - January 6.

The hood itself is a piece of leather and the rugby-style scrum that takes place during the game is called a 'sway'. Players can't throw the hood or run with it - they must push and pull it within the sway towards the direction of their pub.

Haxey Hood: The Fool James Chatwin is smoked out; 6th January 2020 Picture:Simon Hulme