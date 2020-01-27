'He was our world': Mum pays tribute to 21-year-old Yorkshire student who took his own life

Have your say

A mum has paid an emotional tribute to her 21-year-old son after he tragically took his own life.

Thomas Jackson, 21 - from Maltby, South Yorkshire - was studying media at Sunderland University.

Thomas, who wanted to be a screenwriter, was thought to have 'real potential' by his tutors.

He was educated at Maltby Academy before moving away from home to study at University.

He sadly died on January 19th.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Thomas' mum Lisa said he had a 'heart of gold' and 'would help anyone'.

She added: "Tom had lots of friends and was loved very very much by all who knew him.

"He had a heart of gold and would help anyone.

"Tom was an only child.

"He was our world.

"We are so grateful to everyone who is helping."

More than £2500 has been raised towards his funeral costs by friends and family on GoFundMe.

On the fundraising page, his friend Rachel said: "It was impossible not to love him and his cheeky smile.

"He would do anything for anyone and he loved his family more than anything in this world, especially his mum and dad.

"All Thomas' family want now, is to be able to give Thomas the send off he deserves.

"If anyone would like to donate towards Thomas' funeral, please do so on this page.

"Any donation, no matter how big or small will help and be greatly appreciated.

"Let's get Thomas' home and let's give him a send off like no other."

To donate to the fundraiser, click here.

The Samaritans can be contacted free at any time of day or night, call 116123 or email jo@samaritans.org, or click here to visit the website.