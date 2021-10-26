Heartbroken family plan memorial for Yorkshire father who died of cancer aged just 41

Darren Hampson passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at their Harworth home after a long battle with cancer.

He is survived by his widow Kirsty Hampson and four children, Ellie 16, Fay 14, Sarah 10 and Lewis 4.

A Gofundme page has been set up to help with funeral expenses and the family to buy a memorial bench and to take his ashes to two places he grew up in as a child.

Darren and Kirsty Hampson with their children Ellie 16, Fay 14, Sarah 10 and Lewis 4

Darren was diagnosed with cancer on September 24 2020 and his devastated family were told he had only months to live.

Kirsty’s sister Kerrie said: “In Novemer 2020 we were told if he didn’t have chemotherapy, Darren would only have a couple of months left with his wife and children. We were also told if his body couldn’t handle chemotherapy the doctors would have to stop the treatment and we would still only have a couple of months left with him.

“So Christmas came early for Darren, Kirsty and the children. But Darren became really poorly and spent months in hospital at Doncaster and Sheffield and a few weeks in St John’s Hospice.

"He missed out on making memories with his beautiful family and sadly he passed away on October 21. I would love to help my sister and my nieces and nephew to give Darren the send off he deserves.”

Kirsty’s mum Gaynor King said: “Darren was a fantastic husband and dad -he would do anything for anyone. We will miss him so much . He and Kirsty met 17 years ago and fell in love.

"Now she’s a widow at 36 with four young children.

"After the hospice he was in so much pain but he went home to be with his family. We have covered most of the funeral costs and are hoping to raise £1,000 to finish the rest off and give the kids something to have as a reminder of their dad, such as a bench in the garden. He grew up in Yarmouth and Skegness.”

A funeral will be held at Harworth Methodist Church on November 10 followed by cremation at Rosehill Crematorium.