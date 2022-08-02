Hebden Bridge blaze: Fire-hit La Perla Restaurant speaks about 'terrible news'

The Italian restaurant on Hangingroyd Lane posted on social media: "Dear friends! This morning we woke up to terrible news. The restaurant is still experiencing a fire.

"There is a lot of damage, but luckily nobody was hurt.

"Thanks to the fire brigade the fire is now being put out.

The fire-hit building in Hebden Bridge. Photo by Jan Scott

"Due to the unexpected circumstance we won't be opening but we will make sure to keep you all updated.

"Thank you for your kind messages of concern - it means a lot to us!"

The restaurant's customers have been posting messages of shock and well wishes for the popular eaterie.

They included Gordon Rigg Garden Centre in Todmorden, who were hit by a blaze last month, who posted: "So sorry to hear this! Having just been through this we know how devastating it can be. Glad nobody was hurt and wishing you the best for the future."

Firefighters were called to the blaze at 2.12am today, with people reported in the building which houses Burlees House offices and La Perla.

The fire service's latest update says everyone has been accounted for.

Firefighters are still at the scene and people are being asked to avoid the area.

Twelve people had to be evacuated from their homes because of the smoke.

Hebden Bridge Group Practice has re-located all planned face-to-face appointments to Grange Dene Medical Centre in Mytholmroyd.

Hebden Bridge Town Hall has been opened up for people affected by the blaze.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin has shared her thanks to the emergency services and Calderdale Council.

"Time and again our emergency services run towards danger, protecting us all. Thank you for your service.