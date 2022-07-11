Sheffield has been revealed as the top spot in Yorkshire for outdoor exercise this summer, with Wakefield and Barnsley coming next.

The results - according to Forbes Advisor’s outdoor fitness index - are based on a points-based index system. Cities and towns are ranked on the climate, length of cycle routes, running trails and the percentage of green space.

The research was done on 112 towns and cities in England and Wales. Each area was ultimately given an outdoor fitness score out of 10.

Sheffield is the UK Capital of Climbing

Here are the best places to exercise outdoors in Yorkshire and why they rank so highly:

1. Sheffield is the best Yorkshire city for outdoor exercise this summer

Scoring 7.11/10 on Forbes Advisor’s outdoor fitness index, the South Yorkshire city is the best spot in the region for outdoor workouts this summer. The city is home to the seventh longest amount of cycle routes of all areas analysed (52.34km), over seven times the amount of cycle routes available in Wakefield (7.15km), which places second in Yorkshire.

2. Wakefield is ideal for workout in green space

With an overall outdoor fitness score of 6.23/10, Wakefield places second. The West Yorkshire city boasts the largest amount of green space (24.73 percent of the area) of all Yorkshire areas analysed, earning Wakefield a green space score of 9.20/10. This is 12 percent more green space than third place, Barnsley (12.66 percent), and the 9th largest amount of green space of all England and Welsh areas analysed.

3. Barnsley is great for running trails

Barnsley is the third-best area for outdoor workouts in Yorkshire this summer, with an outdoor fitness rating of 5.72 out of 10.

Barnsley is covered in just 12.66 percent of green space, however, it is home to 29 running trails per 100,000 people – the 11th largest number of trails of all areas analysed. This is 10 more trails per 100,000 people than in Sheffield, and 27 more trails than in Doncaster (2).

4. Halifax is the best place for sunny workouts

Halifax has been crowned the fourth-best area for outdoor workouts in Yorkshire, with an outdoor fitness rating of 5.72 out of 10. The town boasts a staggering 37 running trails per 100,000 people, almost 10 more than third-place Barnsley (29). Additionally, Halifax received the highest climate score (8.41/10) of all Yorkshire areas analysed. This factor considers the air quality, rainfall, wind speeds and sunshine hours in the area, making Halifax an idyllic location for workouts in the sunshine this summer.

Here are the best spots in England and Wales for summer workouts:

With an overall outdoor fitness score of 8.93/10, Stoke-on-Trent has been crowned Forbes Advisor’s best place to exercise outside this summer. With 58.95km of cycle route available in the area, the town beats fellow Staffordshire town, Newcastle-under-Lyme (6.66/10 overall) by 34 per cent.

Burnley places second with an overall outdoor fitness score of 7.63/10. The northern town received the highest climate score (9.21/10) of all towns and cities analysed, 26 per cent higher than nearby Preston (7.26/10). Additionally, almost a quarter (24.50 per cent) of Burnley is covered in green space - the 11th highest of all areas analysed – providing outdoor exercise lovers plenty of space to fit in their workouts.

Top places to go for running and cycling

Bury, Greater Manchester is home to the most running trails.

With 51 trails per 100,000 people, Bury, Greater Manchester has the largest number of running trails of all areas analysed. This is a third (33 percent) more trails than in Stockport (38 per 100,000 people) which places fourth, and 46 percent more trails than in Rochdale (35) which places ninth.

London has the largest amount of cycle routes.