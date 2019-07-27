Here is a first-look tour of Matt Healy's new Leeds gastropub The Beehive in 10 pictures

The Beehive in Thorner is Matt’s third venue in his hometown in just a year and opens on Saturday, July 27th following a major £180,000 renovation, including brand new interiors, signage and lighting. Diners can expect mouthwatering pub classics with a modern twist, such as The Beehive’s own burger with Jamón Ibérico, moules marinière, deep fried brie with onion jam and Chicken Kiev with Caesar salad. Here are ten pictures from inside the pub:

