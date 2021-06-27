Physical and virtual events were held across the country to mark a different Armed Forces Day this year.

Events for Armed Forces Day 2021 looked a little bit different this year due to Covid-19 but many still took part across the region and the UK.

In Yorkshire and the Humber this included a special event at the Hare and Hounds Pub in Riccall, North Yorkshire, where more than 100 people celebrated current and former Armed Forces personnel.

A number of military vehicles were showcased at the event yesterday, Saturday, June 26 - including a Jackal armoured vehicle and a light strike vehicle with people allowed to sit in.

While a local 60 piece brass band and choir also featured, alongside a large scale bbq, several planes also flew over the venue from a local airfield.

The event was organised by Grahame Albinson, 62, who served for 14 years as a driver in the Royal Corps Transport before leaving in 1989.

Mr Albinson's service including tours in Northern Ireland, the Falkland Islands and Cyprus.

Pictured, Oliver McIntyre pictured in a Jackal vehicle on display at the Hare and Hounds pub, Riccall, to celebrate Armed Forces Day 2021...26th June 2021..Photo credit: Simon Hulme/JPIMedia

Reflecting on yesterday's, Saturday, June 26, events, he said: “It’s important to remember those who have served and those who are currently serving.

"This alongside Remembrance Sunday, are special days."

In South Yorkshire Soldier-turned-politician Dan Jarvis, Sheffield City Region's mayor, posted a video of himself jumping out the side door of a C-130 Hercules, alongside the message: "On Armed Forces Day I want to say a big thank you to all those who’ve stepped forward to serve in our Armed Forces."

Meanwhile the Royal Family issued a message, thanking the armed services for their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Riccall event organiser Grahame Albinson, who served for 14 years as a driver in the Royal Corps Transport before leaving in 1989. Photo credit: Simon Hulme/JPIMedia

The Royal Family's official Twitter account carried a message of thanks to "every regular, reserve, cadet and veteran" who has served with the armed forces.

And the account of the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall tweeted: "Since the start of the pandemic, our Armed Forces have been there to help the nation through the difficult times, from setting up Covid-19 testing sites to supporting the NHS by assisting ambulance workers.

"Thank you all for your service."

While on Friday, 25 June, Prime Minister Boris Johnson met military personnel at Downing Street, to thank the Armed Forces for their service across the globe and their support in the fight against Covid-19.

Grace Williams in a light Strike Vehicle on display at the Hare and Hounds, Riccall...26th June 2021..Photo credit: Simon Hulme/JPIMedia

Mr Johnson said: “This Armed Forces Day, on behalf of the nation, I want to say a huge thank you for everything you do. We owe you more than I can ever say.”

The national event will be hosted by Scarborough in 2022 after this year’s event was postponed.

Yorkshire Post Armed Forces special report

Earlier this year The Yorkshire Post reported a special investigation for the need for a radical shake-up of support for Armed Forces veterans to help the mental health of thousands of former personnel.

The report included interviews with veteran from across Yorkshire and the Humber who opened up about the struggles of living with post-traumatic stress disorder.