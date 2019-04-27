Heroic Leeds schoolgirl to receive Scouting's highest award from Bear Gryllls after saving mum's life

Living by the motto 'be prepared' is at the heart of the Scouting movement, with recruits expected to do their duty to help others at any time.

That moment came for Leeds schoolgirl Grace Daniel last year when her mum collapsed at their home in Stanningley after suffering a major stroke.

The Commendation for Meritorious Conduct is bestowed by Chief Scout Bear Grylls.

Now the heroic 13-year-old is to be officially presented with Scouting's highest award - bestowed by Chief Scout Bear Grylls - during a special ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The Abbey Grange student was nominated for the Chief Scout's Commendation for Meritorious Conduct for her part in saving her mum's life.

Lesley, 55, who worked in accounts at Yorkshire Post Newspapers for over 30 years, collapsed at her home in Stanningley last year after suffering a major stroke.

Chief Scout Bear Grylls with Scouts at Bramhope last summer.

Despite being very frightened at seeing her mum unable to move or speak, Grace remained calm and raised the alarm.

She contacted family friend and Beaver leader Alison Ratcliffe, who lives nearby, as well as her auntie and uncle.

The emergency services were alerted and, after helping to make Lesley comfortable, Grace went out onto the street to wait for the ambulance and direct paramedics to her house.

Remembering that night, Lesley said: "Throughout it all, although I couldn’t move or communicate, I could see and hear. I was aware of everything that was happening and could see how brave Grace was being.

Grace Daniel with Ian Hill, County Commissioner for Central Yorkshire Scouts.

"It's because of her quick thinking and because she rang people in the order she did that I'm still here today."

Grace's actions meant her mum was in hospital just over an hour later and was able to undergo prompt life-saving surgery to remove the blood clot which had caused the stroke.

A year on, assistant Scout leader Lesley has made a full recovery and is back at work as an administrator at Stanningley Primary School.

"After I had my stroke and all the time I was in hospital Grace didn’t miss a single day at school and continued to attend Scouts throughout," she said.

"She had to stay with lots of different people – friends and relatives – living out of bags for several weeks and sometimes not knowing where she would be staying that night.

"Despite that, Grace never once complained about all the upheaval and just got on with things."

Grace, a member of 1st Stanningley Scouts, has already been presented with her award by Ian Hill, the County Commissioner for Central Yorkshire Scouts.

But tomorrow she has been invited to the annual Scouting Day of Celebration and Achievement, an event due to be attended by Bear Grylls and a member of the Royal family.

Watched by her proud mum and auntie Janine Lewis, Grace will take part in a parade in the grounds of Windsor Castle and be officially presented with her award.

Janine said: "Grace’s quick actions were crucial in ensuring that her mum got to hospital and received the expert treatment she needed in the quickest time possible.

"It’s no exaggeration to say her actions helped save her mum’s life and ensured the effects of the stroke were minimised.

"We are so proud of what Grace did for her mum and the way she conducted herself and always remained positive afterwards."