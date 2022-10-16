Historic society which showcased early telephone celebrates bicentenary with 200th season of talks

Hull Guildhall

The Hull Literary and Philosophical Society was formed on November 6 1822 with the aim of promoting literature, science, and the arts.

Its members were also concerned with the social problems of the day - education, housing, sanitation, and public health.

“To reach our bicentenary is a landmark very few societies have achieved,” said current President Stephen Larard.

“Looking back over two centuries our society has shown remarkable resilience by meeting the changing needs of society and its members."

The society, which holds weekly lectures on Tuesdays to the end of February, started life as one of the many self-educational groups that were springing up to meet the needs of an emerging urban middle-class.

From its first home in the Dog and Duck pub on High Street, it moved to the Royal Institution in Albion Street, which was opened by Prince Albert in 1854.

In 1877, a new Bell telephone was demonstrated to the society, the first public use of a telephone in the country. It was such a success that 120 new members joined.

Its inventor Alexander Bell travelled the country promoting his invention, even demonstrating the device to Queen Victoria - who was so amused she asked to keep the temporary installation in place.

The first telephones – called box telephones because of their shape – went on sale later that year.

The society had a turbulent past with warring personalities, financial crises, and the disastrous loss of its home in the blitz of 1943.

It has however left visible legacies with the city’s museums and art gallery, which were formed and later transferred to council ownership with its generous help at the start of the 20th century.

Today meetings are held in the ornate surroundings of Hull’s Guildhall.

Each talk is illustrated, and people can find easy parking nearby.

A special dinner at the Guildhall on November 8 will feature a talk by former Home Secretary and Hull MP Alan Johnson.