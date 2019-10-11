Hollywood casting guru to host Leeds workshop for budding actors

Are you looking to launch yourself into the acting world?

A leading film and TV casting director is to host an event in Leeds for those looking to do just that.

Heather Basten will be hosting the event at the Yorkshire Academy of Film and Television Acting (YAFTA), on Kirkstall Road on Saturday, October 26, with a morning session suitable for beginners and an afternoon workshop for more experienced actors.

READ MORE: Kirkstall Road in 28 photos - A snapshot of life on one of Leeds busiest routes through the years

Heather brings a wealth of experience that will help attendees find out how to impress in their next audition havuing been part of casting teams for productions iincluding action thriller, SALT and Bafta award winning draman Ellen.

Heather said: “Meeting young, budding actors is one my favourite things to do in casting. I cast many films that involve young actors, so workshopping a big hub such as YAFTA is really exciting.

"I am looking forward to spotting different types of potential in the actors and hoping that the workshop will give them a real insight into my casting process. They will leave the workshop even more confident, knowledgeable and ready for their next casting or self-tape; whether they are a seasoned actor already, or totally new to the industry.”

Charlotte Armitage, managing director of YAFTA, said: “With the ever increasing rise of quality, British made productions from the likes of Netflix, Amazon and Sky, the creative media boom taking place in the Leeds City Region and the Channel 4 move, there is so much potential for people looking to make a career within the film and TV industry. We are delighted YAFTA is once again able to host a top industry casting director who can share their invaluable experience and industry insights for aspiring actors to take advantage of. It’s an exciting time for Northern based actors.”

The event is open to those aged 14+.

To book tickets to the event, visit: yafta.co.uk/casting-director-workshop-with-heather-basten-cdg