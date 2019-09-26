Hovingham Village Market toasts its remarkable first 10 years

From humble beginnings to a multiple award-winning venture, volunteers in a historic North Yorkshire village appear to have hit upon a formula to sustain their rural high street.

A week tomorrow and the thriving Hovingham Village Market will celebrate a remarkable first 10 years as a monthly fixture in the Ryedale honeypot, eight miles west of Malton on the edge of the Howardian Hills.

Freshly baked bread on sale at the Hovingham Village Market. The monthly market supports local crafts and food and drink. Picture by Gary Longbottom.

Attracting hundreds of visitors every market day - held on the first Saturday of every month bar January and with an extra date in December - the volunteer-run operation has protected community vibrancy and benefited local crafts and food and drink businesses, as well as community good causes.

Highly commended in The Yorkshire Post’s 2018 Rural Awards, the idea emerged from a village survey in 2008 as a way to champion local businesses, create a meeting place for villagers and promote the area’s special qualities.

A core team of 10 volunteers have been assisted by more than 100 volunteers as the market has grown in stature. From around 20 stall holders to start with, it now regularly attracts 60 or more today, selling everything from locally produced honey and cheeses to greetings cards, seasonal vegetables and quality cuts of meat.

More than 80,000 people have perused the market since its first instalment in October 2009 - including 10,000 in the last year alone. Visitors regularly call in from across North Yorkshire and beyond.

More than 80,000 people have visited Hovingham Village Market since it began in October 2009. Picture by Gary Longbottom.

Village Focus on Hovingham - 'This must be the only village in North Yorkshire where villagers go out and clean all the street signs in the village'

Volunteers to launch new monthly village market at Sheriff Hutton

These are some of Yorkshire's prettiest traditional estate villages

Run at no profit to the organisers, more than 60 community groups have operated stalls free of charge and have taken turns to run a community cafe as part of the market, raising a total of more than £125,000 for their causes in the process over the last decade.

Some of the funds have been invested in the local tennis and bowling clubs, community playground and the village Christmas tree, among other things.

One of the organisers, Caroline Davis, described the market - which will next be held on Saturday, October 5 - as Hovingham’s “jewel in the crown”.

“It’s a real hub for the community, a safe place for people to meet up and we have a really loyal following, as do many of the stall holders,” she said. “It’s about keeping the money flowing locally and keeping the community sustainable.”

There are about 1,200 markets across the UK, from big city concerns to ventures smaller than Hovingham’s, according to the National Market Traders Federation. Some are faring far better than others, the federation’s communications manager Rob Holland said.

“Those that have changed with the times are doing well. There is a big accent on quality food now. People go to markets looking for better food than what’s in the supermarkets. Markets used to be places where people went for purely for a bargain, but that’s gone out of the window now.”

Stay up to date with all the latest rural affairs news, views and features by joining our Facebook group