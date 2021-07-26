Eight-year-old Zak Frost, who is autistic, is obsessed with Eddie Stobart according to his mum Lisa - who spends hours every weekend driving the motorways of Yorkshire to try and spot the trucks.

Zak has Eddie Stobart bedding, a clock and even themed slippers/

Lisa recently made a plea in a large Facebook group to ask if anyone had any Eddie Stobart themed items for his birthday party.

She was amazed after hundreds of people responded to offer advice and created an amazing birthday for her son.

After spotting the post, Ashley Bell - who runs the Doncaster Eddie Stobart yard - invited Zak and his mum to have a look round.

His gesture has gone viral on social media after Lisa posted her thanks.

Lisa, from Doncaster, South Yorkshire, said: "He was absolutely amazing and patient with my son.

"We had an amazing time looking round.

"We also got some items sent through the post from another amazing human, Tim Stead, who is a driver and the steady Eddie magazine illustrator."

Her post in the 'Family Lowdown' Facebook group instantly went viral with hundreds of engagements.

Many praised Ashley and his team - including fellow driver Jim Brown - for their kind gesture.

Lisa added: "Zak was so excited to have a look inside the lorries.

"They were so patient and understanding and just went with with what Zak wanted to do