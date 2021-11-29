How London Bridge terror attack hero Steven Gallant is helping to inspire other prisoners

Solicitor Neil Hudgell, Steven Gallant and Jon Snow

Steven Gallant, who was serving a life sentence for murder when he helped stop Khan's terror attack in November 2019, said he made his mind up in jail never to use violence again.

In his first interview with Channel 4 News, he said he deeply regretted taking another's life, adding: “I’ve been to some dark, dark places, but if can extract something from that, in a way that actually says ‘you don’t have to go for the same path, you know, you can avoid that, I’ve been there, I’ve done that, just take my advice on this - avoid that’.

"If someone can take from that, then great.”

He was on day release to attend a prisoner rehabilitation conference at Fishmongers' Hall where Khan stabbed Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, to death.

He tackled Khan with a chair and narwhal tusk before helping wrestle him to the ground. Khan was shot dead by armed officers.

Mr Gallant was jailed for 17 years in 2005 for the murder of ex-firefighter Barrie Jackson in Hull.

His sentence was reduced by 10 months by then Justice Secretary Robert Buckland because of his bravery on London Bridge. He was released on licence in the summer.

He has remained out of the spotlight, giving his first interview to presenter Jon Snow (to be broadcast 7pm, Monday November 29, 2021).

Mr Gallant said he was determined to continue the work of Mr Merritt, who he became close friends with in jail. Mr Merritt was a course coordinator at Learning Together, which organised the conference.

He had a lot of time to reflect on what he had done, adding: "I deeply regret the fact that I have taken someone's life, and I understand and I accept that nobody has the right to take someone's life or use violence.

“The collective impact of being sent to prison, and seeing everybody devastated had a profound effect on me very early in my sentence, and it was that what made me make a firm decision to change, educate myself, and never use violence again.

Recalling the events of 2019 he said he followed Khan out of Fishmongers Hall knowing people outside were oblivious to the danger they were in.

He recalled Khan opening his jacket and showing what appeared to be an explosive belt strapped to his waist, adding: "I think he wanted to scare me off. But he was in the midst of a killing spree. I couldn't just walk away and for some reason I assumed it was fake."

He armed himself with a narwhal tusk, trying to keep out of Khan's way who was swinging knives at him. He managed to whack him again with the narwhal tusk, "but this time it snapped over him".

"He then come running towards me because I'm unarmed now. So I backed off."

Mr Gallant followed Khan onto the bridge warning people to keep away and was joined by others in the chase. Khan was shot dead by officers, and it was in the days later that Prime Minister Boris Johnson singled Mr Gallant out for praise.

Mr Gallant said: “I think it symbolised a really important moment that captured a lot of people’s imagination, in the sense that you can change – you can do something bad and do something good. And I hope that it inspired other prisoners.”

Solicitor Neil Hudgell, who was part of the legal team who helped Mr Gallant get an early release, says he has been "hugely impressed" with his rehabilitation and desire to have a positive influence on others.

Mr Gallant was unable unable to read and write properly and ended up studying a business studies degree whilst in prison.