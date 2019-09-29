How part of Leeds's Harewood House was transformed into a home for contemporary artists

In 1989, Diane Howse transformed a dusty corner of Harewood House into a home for contemporary artists. Thirty years on, she tells Sarah Freeman about bringing the past firmly into the present.

Often when Diane Howse is wandering around a museum or art gallery someone will stop her and ask for directions to the toilets or, more taxingly, the history behind some 18th century masterpiece hanging on the wall behind.

Antony Gormley with his work 'Two States' at the Terrace Gallery.

“It happens all the time. Without knowing how, I exude the air of a curator,” she laughs. “It must be all the time I’ve spent doing this.” She’s referring to the Terrace Gallery which she opened at Harewood House in 1989.

A successful artist in her own right, Diane joined the English aristocracy when she married David Lascelles, now the 8th Earl of Harewood. It catapulted her into a very different world to the one she was used to, but her outsider’s perspective has proved invaluable to the estate as it attempts to forge a future which is as successful as its past.

“When I first came to Harewood the ground floor of the house wasn’t open to the public and it had been used for years as one big dumping ground for just about everything,” Diane remembers. “You’d open a cupboard and find dozens of copper pots wrapped in newspaper. There were tins of paints, old bits of furniture, it was a real Aladdin’s cave.”

Diane though saw beyond the junk and debris and decided these gloomy, overlooked rooms would be the perfect spot for a contemporary art gallery.

Diane Howse outside the Terrace Gallery at Harewood House. Photo: Peter'Thomas Atkinson

“It wasn’t the first time it had been used as an exhibition space,” she says. “It had at one point been used to display grandfather clocks, but it wasn’t very exciting – one grandfather clock looks very much like another.

“Back then, stately homes were quite traditional in their thinking and very risk averse. I knew I wanted to do something quite different.”

Diane admits now that there were probably many who thought the historic estate should stick to pretty watercolours and imposing ancestral portraits. Fortunately the only person she had to convince of her more ambitious plans was her father-in-law, the then 7th Earl of Harewood, George Lascelles.

“He had always been a great supporter of the arts, so when I suggested the gallery it was a bit like pushing an open door. I’m sure there were plenty of others who looked at the walls, which had been stained medieval grey by some mysterious substance, and thought I had gone mad. However, they were either too polite to say or I didn’t listen to them.”

Given the green light, it took 18 months to remove the rubbish and reverse the years of neglect and in 1989 the Terrace Gallery’s first exhibition opened to the public.

Images of Paradise featured 70 works by more than 60 artists, and with the likes of Antony Gormley, Peter Blake and Anish Kapoor all represented, it set the bar high for future exhibitions.

“Images of Paradise was borne out of the work which had been done to restore Harewood’s tropical houses and we used it as a way of raising money for charities working to protect the rainforest,” says Diane.

“Wouldn’t it be lovely for me be able to sit here now and say, ‘Well, that’s one cause which doesn’t need our help any more’, but just look what’s happening in Brazil. “So much has changed in the last 30 years, but sadly it seems the world is also facing the same old problems.”

Diane rarely uses her Countess title and having not grown up in the landed gentry, she has always been keen to reach out beyond Harewood’s ivory towers. The Terrace Gallery was inspired by that same philosophy and a belief that the audience for the artists she was passionate about didn’t just live in central London.

“There wasn’t a great deal of contemporary art being displayed in Yorkshire back then, but as soon as we opened an audience seemed to spring up from nowhere,” she says.

“In those early days though it was difficult attracting artists who were more used to seeing their work in the white cube galleries of London. I’d ring up their agents, explain who I was and what I was doing and there would be silence at the other end of the phone.

“Now the idea of historic properties displaying modern works of art isn’t so unusual, but when we were starting out, people were at best quizzical and at worst suspicious about our intentions.”

In fact, Harewood was the first English country house to boast its own contemporary art gallery and word soon began to spread. Over the years that followed, the Terrace Gallery staged a number of high-profile exhibitions, including a rare collection of aboriginal artworks, and Diane’s artistic influence moved to the outdoors, with art installations popping up around the grounds.

“To me, the 30th anniversary feels like a punctuation mark, a chance to look back at what we all achieved because so many people have left their mark on the gallery and under the banner of Harewood Contemporary, art is now really embedded in everything we do here.”

As part of the celebrations, the gallery will host a small retrospective exhibition and screen a film about the history of the space. Featuring contributions from Yorkshire Sculpture Park founder Peter Murray and renowned art collector Ronnie Duncan, Diane hopes it will be another opportunity to highlight the importance of the arts.

“Arts subjects are being sliced and squeezed out of our education system. Of course not everyone is going to be a great artist or a brilliant musician, but it’s important that we all have an appreciation of those things,” she says.

“Everyone had become suckered to a screen and we need to find a way to peel our fingers off our phones and our laptops because if we don’t exercise the synapses in the brain which are responsible for creative thought they will become redundant.”

With half a dozen projects on the go at any one time, Diane practises what she preaches. Alongside the 30th anniversary event, she is also masterminding Lawn, a separate project which includes the transformation of an old cow shed on the Harewood estate into an arts space.

“In old English, lawne meant a space in a forest, not a manicured piece of grass, and I rather like the idea of people just stumbling across this place. I wanted to create somewhere without expectations, somewhere people could enter without feeling intimidated.

“Life is busy, but that’s the way I like it and while I try to make time for my own work, there always seems to be something more important to do. Like most people, I wake up in the morning and think which of a dozen or so mini panics needs my attention most.”

When you’re the custodian of sprawling country estate the to do list must appear never-ending. However, amid everything else, Diane and her husband have found time to resolve one of the most difficult things of all – how to pronounce Harewood.

“Some people say ‘Harwood’, most say ‘Harewood’; some pronounce the house one way and the title another. It’s very confusing, even for us, so we have decided that from now on everything will be known as Harewood.”

In terms of legacy, that might be an even greater achievement than 30 years of the Terrace Gallery.

Thirty Years of the Terrace Gallery runs to November 3.