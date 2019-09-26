How play exploring what it means to be a man in a changing world hopes to open up discussion on men's mental health

New play Under Three Moons explores male friendship, mental health and what it means to be a man in a changing world. Yvette Huddleston reports.

Over the past couple of years, a (long overdue) conversation has begun around the issue of men’s mental health and it’s been heartening to see the theme taken up by artists working in various forms, but particularly in theatre.

This week a new play, Under Three Moons, by Daniel Kanaber, opened at the Lowry in Salford and begins a UK tour next week taking in several Yorkshire venues.

The play focuses on the friendship between two men who have known each other for half a lifetime and follows their relationship over the course of three decades. The action takes place on three separate nights – on a school trip to France as teenagers, in a surf shack in their twenties and at a Christmas gathering in their thirties.

“We have a long-standing connection with Dan, I directed his first play over ten years ago, and we commissioned him to write a full-length piece,” says director Adam Quayle, who is also artistic director of Manchester-based theatre company Box of Tricks.

“We empower playwrights to tell the stories they want to tell and Dan came back to us with some early ideas. The one that stood out for me was about male friendship and what it means.”

The themes which emerge – loneliness, keeping feelings under wraps, shifting perceptions of masculinity, how to be a man in a sometimes confusing modern world – are very of the moment.

“It wasn’t actually something we set out to do,” says Quayle. “But as the play spans 20 years obviously the two characters change and grow in that period, and society also changes.

"We go from the lads culture of the 90s to the metrosexual right up to today’s ‘toxic masculinity’. The play explores where men fit in to all that and how those societal shifts alter the way men relate to each other. How they talk to each other, or don’t talk to each other.”

The nature of male friendship often means that what is not said has as much, if not more, impact as what is said. There may be a close bond but that is not always articulated.

“For me, relationships are the cornerstone of good mental health and without those stabilising influences it can be tricky to navigate life,” says Quayle. “There is a real loneliness because of an inability to confront feelings or articulate them. There is a sense of men not being able to talk honestly about how they are.”

The importance of having those conversations is at the heart of the outreach work that Box of Tricks is doing alongside the play. “We wanted to support a debate on male mental health and to help de-stigmatise it. We wanted it to be very informal, so it’s about using the play as a starting off point for discussion.”

They are working with local mental health charities who will help facilitate relaxed post-show chats about some of the issues raised in Under Three Moons.

“Although the play doesn’t shy away from the darker aspects, there is a lot of humour in it too,” says Quayle. “We are very keen to stress the fact that it’s a kind of platonic love story. It will make you think and laugh and cry.”

At the Lawrence Batley Cellar Studio, Huddersfield, October 1-5; Hull Truck Studio, October 16 &17; York Theatre Royal, October 22.