Ben Harris. (Pic credit: Scott Merrylees)

This marks the third time Huddersfield man, Ben Harris, 32, will be competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The match will start at 2:30am and Team GB will be playing against Fiji.

Early years

Ben was first part of the Rotherham Titans set-up between 2010 to 2012, then joined Yorkshire Carnegie where he became established and went on to earn a permanent contract.

Despite suffering from an injury that stalled his career, he made 24 appearances in the 2014-15 season.

Moving on

Ben carved himself a very successful career in the sport and earned a number of Man of the Match awards.

In March 2015, he signed a two-year deal with Aviva Premiership side Newcastle Falcons and briefly moved on to Wasps RFC before joining the Ricoh-based club.

He has since qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and you can keep up with his games on TV.

How to watch the game?