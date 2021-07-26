This marks the third time Huddersfield man, Ben Harris, 32, will be competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The match will start at 2:30am and Team GB will be playing against Fiji.
Early years
Ben was first part of the Rotherham Titans set-up between 2010 to 2012, then joined Yorkshire Carnegie where he became established and went on to earn a permanent contract.
Despite suffering from an injury that stalled his career, he made 24 appearances in the 2014-15 season.
Moving on
Ben carved himself a very successful career in the sport and earned a number of Man of the Match awards.
In March 2015, he signed a two-year deal with Aviva Premiership side Newcastle Falcons and briefly moved on to Wasps RFC before joining the Ricoh-based club.
He has since qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and you can keep up with his games on TV.
How to watch the game?
You can watch Ben in action on BBC One or Eurosport.