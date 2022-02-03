Huge blow as hangar plans dashed for Yorkshire's Vulcan bomber after fundraising fails to hit £2.2m target

The Vulcan to the Sky Trust raised £250,000 after announcing in November that it had just eight weeks left to raise the money needed to secure a mortgage and build the new hangar at Doncaster Sheffield Airport .

A total of £500,000 has been raised towards the £2.2m target, which was far short of what was required to raise a mortgage on the outstanding £2.4m needed for the Vulcan Experience, which was earmarked for a piece of land close to where the Avro Vulcan XH558 is parked.

Michael Trotter, the trust’s business development director, said the airport had been "more than patient" keeping the land available.

members of the public helped raise £250,000 in just eight weeks Picture: Tony Johnson

He said: "When we failed to meet the target at the end of last year we then had meetings with the airport. We had many discussions.

"They bought that piece of land back in 2018 and they have had no return on that investment. It will go back into the pot and I expect it will go on the market.

"If we'd been within a few percentage of the target this would have been a different story, but we weren't anywhere near enough to start building.

"In the short to medium term we will carry on doing (what we do now). We have a duty to look after the airplane."

Jim Debenham, airside manager at Vulcan to the Sky Trust by the historic plane Picture: Tony Johnson

The sad news comes exactly a year after the death of Dr Robert Pleming, who led the campaign to preserve the last of the Vulcans.

Mr Trotter said the £250,000 which was raised in eight weeks following the appeal was "almost entirely from members of the public", adding: "As ever they have stood by the airplane."

He said they would be in touch with all those who had donated money shortly.

He went on: "It's a massive disappointment which has come in the week that is the anniversary of Robert's death. We are all struggling a bit.

"The board have got to take time now to think about what the future holds for the project.

"As soon as the board have had time to consider what future holds we will go out and let the world know."

The airport had given XH588 a bay free of charge for more than four years and although stood outside was in very good shape, having been maintained as a live aircraft by a team of volunteers led by the chief engineer.

People who donated to Operation Safeguard continue to benefit from Guardian Membership for 12 months and the offer of a name permanently displayed under the wing of the iconic

Vulcan XH558.

He said: “We are currently considering the implications for donors of being unable to complete the fundraising campaign and we will be in touch with all those who have donated

shortly. You will appreciate that this is a difficult time, and we will update donors further as soon as we are able.”

“We are obviously devastated to not be in a position to build the visitor attraction we dreamed of but we will continue with our education outreach work that is currently live across