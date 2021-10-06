Hull's Arctic Corsair being manoeuvred down the Humber towed by two tugs from Alexandra Dock to William Wright Dock for preservation work Picture: James Hardisty

People gathered on Victoria Dock to watch as Arctic Corsair was towed by two tugs to William Wright Dock on Wednesday evening.

The trawler will be restored before going to a permanent home in dry-dock at the North End Shipyard, a new visitor attraction on the River Hull, which will showcase her history as a deep-sea trawler.

In 1973, the ship, which was built in 1960, in Beverley by Cook, Welton and Gemmell, broke the world record for landing cod and haddock from the White Sea.

Arctic Corsair is one of two vessels the other being the Spurn Lightship which will benefit from part of the £30.3m Hull Maritime project, jointly funded by Hull City Council and The National Lottery Fund. Picture: James Hardisty

During the Cod Wars, the vessel was rammed by an Icelandic gunboat.

The restoration is taking place as part of the £30.3m Hull Maritime project, jointly funded by Hull City Council and The National Lottery Fund.

Adam Fowler, former chairman of fishing heritage group Stand, which saved her from the scrapyard 30 years ago, said she would be in the same spot in William Wright Dock where she was last dry docked in March 1994.

Arctic Corsair started her career fishing from St Andrews Dock, ending at Albert and William Wright Dock.

Arctic Corsair returned home on Wednesday night to William Wright Dock for the first time in 30 years Picture: James Hardisty

Mr Fowler said: “We saved her because she symbolised a way of life for Hull's former fishing community.