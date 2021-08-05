Miss Yorkshire posed without makeup alongside her fellow Miss England contestants

The beauty queens wore pyjamas and pink head towels as they posed by the River Thames in London during the competition’s ‘Bare Face Top Model’ round.

The no makeup round of the competition was launched two years ago with the aim of empowering women and promoting a more realistic body image.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the finalists is Miss Yorkshire Imani-Jayne Botham, 20, who is the granddaughter of cricket legend Lord Ian Botham.

She explained that she decided to enter the no makeup round in order to promote natural beauty and encourage individuals to embrace their own.

"In today’s world many people are shaped by the unrealistic expectations of society and beauty demands,” she said.

"Issues surrounding mental health are becoming increasingly more prominent, with social media playing a part.

"It’s very easy to compare ourselves against what we see on these platforms and that’s why this round plays a large role in encouraging individuals to feel confident from the inside out.

"This round will show the real us, not just what you see on social media behind filters and makeup."

The Miss England final is taking place at the Heart of England Coventry on August 27.