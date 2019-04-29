Ilkley PR firm appoints two Leeds students as new interns

Approach PR in Ilkley is providing valuable workplace experience to two new interns. Melissa Watson and Eleonora Izzo will provide account support for clients. Melissa is currently undergoing a gap year before starting at the University of Leeds while Eleonora is studying at Leeds Beckett University.

Melissa and Eleonora are performing a variety of tasks including copywriting, media sell ins, social media planning and blog writing.

Melissa said: “I absolutely love coming into Approach, it’s an amazing opportunity and I really feel like part of the team. I’m so lucky to get such a variety of tasks and am learning things that will really help when I start my degree, including interviews, copywriting and social media planning and measurement.”

Eleonora added: “It’s wonderful to be here at Approach, it’s such a lovely environment and it’s the perfect way complement to my masters. Approach’s variety of clients, from retail to manufacturing, and admirable ethos really attracted me to the company. I’m very grateful to be interning with them and gaining some valuable experience alongside my education.”