'I'm not much of an artist': Yorkshire mum paints stunning snow scene on windows completely freehand

Sarah Ratcliffe, 42, tried her hand at some DIY Christmas decorating in her living room - and ended up with impressive results.

The mum-of-two painted the entire design freehand after buying a bag of white acrylic paint for less than a tenner.

Her designs feature dozens of snow-covered trees, a cosy snow-topped cottage and even a highland cow.

Sarah Ratcliffe with her snow scene

Sarah, from Anston, Sheffield, said she spent a couple of hours on it each day for three days in late November in a bid to create a pretty background for further Christmas decorations to put on the windowsill.

She said: “I have an eye for design – you just had to think about where the light and shadows fall.

“I bought a big bag of white acrylic paint and only used about a third of it.

The images were created with white acrylic paint

“I hadn’t used acrylic before so it took me a while to get used to it – you can actually see I get a bit better as you move along the windows.

“We’re quite big fans of Christmas decorations in this house – I guess in winter there is not a lot else to pass the time.

“I’m not much of an artist but it wasn’t too difficult!”