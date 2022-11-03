IN PICTURES: 15 more incredible images from the Prince and Princess of Wales visit to Scarborough
The Prince and Princess of Wales were in Scarborough today as they announced £345,000 worth of funding to galvanise long-term support for young people’s mental health in the region.
Following their visit to The Street in Scarborough today to see how funding will help increase the help provided for young people’s mental health and wellbeing, Their Royal Highnesses paid a visit to the Rainbow Centre on Castle Road.
William looked casually smart in a blue suit, shirt and jumper, while Kate looked resplendent in her camel coloured overcoat and matching woolen roll-neck dress as they were greeted by cheering crowds.
Here are a selection of pictures from this afternoon’s visit as Scarborough gave a right royal welcome to their guests.