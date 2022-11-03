IN PICTURES: 15 more incredible images from the Prince and Princess of Wales visit to Scarborough

Following their visit to The Street in Scarborough today to see how funding will help increase the help provided for young people’s mental health and wellbeing, Their Royal Highnesses paid a visit to the Rainbow Centre on Castle Road.

William looked casually smart in a blue suit, shirt and jumper, while Kate looked resplendent in her camel coloured overcoat and matching woolen roll-neck dress as they were greeted by cheering crowds.

Here are a selection of pictures from this afternoon’s visit as Scarborough gave a right royal welcome to their guests.

1. The Prince and Princess of Wales at the Rainbow Centre The Prince and Princess of Wales talk to nursery children at the Rainbow Centre in Scarborough. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

2. The Prince and Princess of Wales at the Rainbow Centre The Prince and Princess of Wales met staff and service users at the Rainbow Centre Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

3. The Prince and Princess of Wales at the Rainbow Centre The Princess of Wales waves to the crowds on arrival at the Rainbow Centre in Scarborough. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

4. The Prince and Princess of Wales at the Rainbow Centre The Prince and Princess of Wales are waved goodbye as they leave the Rainbow Centre in Scarborough. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales