Enjoy our selection of photos from the event. The festival is put on by the Yorkshire Post and The Scarborough News. Pictures by Richard Ponter.

1. Food, glorious food (and drink) ! Debbie Lawrence and Nicola Drayton serving food from their stall. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Food, glorious food (and drink) ! Lisa Macdougal pours a sample of toffee gin for a customer. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Food, glorious food (and drink) ! Enjoying a day out in the sunshine. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Food, glorious food (and drink) ! A festival full of tasty treats. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more