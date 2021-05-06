IN PICTURES: New photos show amazing detail of 'nationally important' Scarborough Roman ruins

The amazing discovery could prove to be the first example uncovered in the whole of the old Roman Empire.

New photos of the site capture the amazing details of the ruins, which date as far back as the 2nd Century AD.

The Scarborough News photographer Richard Ponter visited the site to take a closer look...

1. Scarborough's Roman Ruins Field Archaeologist Martyn King works on the site.

2. Scarborough's Roman Ruins The intended use of the site remains a mystery as archaeologists investigate further.

3. Scarborough's Roman Ruins Archaeologists have been working at the site since its discovery in early 2020.

4. Scarborough's Roman Ruins The discovery of Roman ruins in Eastfield has been hailed as a world first and nationally important due to their unusual layout.