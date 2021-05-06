Trainee Field Archaeologist Corey Greening works on the site.

IN PICTURES: New photos show amazing detail of 'nationally important' Scarborough Roman ruins

New digs set to take place at the Roman site in Eastfield could find more ruins, it has been revealed.

By George Buksmann
Thursday, 6th May 2021, 4:48 pm
Updated Friday, 7th May 2021, 4:06 pm

The amazing discovery could prove to be the first example uncovered in the whole of the old Roman Empire.

More Roman ruins could be found at 'nationally important' Eastfield site as new digs set to begin

New photos of the site capture the amazing details of the ruins, which date as far back as the 2nd Century AD.

Remains of 'high-status' Roman villa and bath-house never seen before in Britain discovered beneath building site in Scarborough

The Scarborough News photographer Richard Ponter visited the site to take a closer look...

1. Scarborough's Roman Ruins

Field Archaeologist Martyn King works on the site.

Photo: Richard Ponter

2. Scarborough's Roman Ruins

The intended use of the site remains a mystery as archaeologists investigate further.

Photo: Richard Ponter

3. Scarborough's Roman Ruins

Archaeologists have been working at the site since its discovery in early 2020.

Photo: Richard Ponter

4. Scarborough's Roman Ruins

The discovery of Roman ruins in Eastfield has been hailed as a world first and nationally important due to their unusual layout.

Photo: Richard Ponter

