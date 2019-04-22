A pair of knights involved in the spectacle. Picture by Charlotte Graham.

In pictures: Sun shines for Leeds Royal Armouries jousting tournament

Thrill-seekers have seen armour-clad knights clash during the Royal Armouries' annual International Jousting Tournament.

Crowds in Leeds have cheered on brave participants during events from Friday to today.

One character gets the crowd involved during one of Sunday's events. Picture by Charlotte Graham.

1. Crowd pleaser

One character gets the crowd involved during one of Sunday's events. Picture by Charlotte Graham.
freelance
Buy a Photo
Frolics around the arena at the Royal Armouries. Picture by Charlotte Graham.

2. Fun frolics

Frolics around the arena at the Royal Armouries. Picture by Charlotte Graham.
freelance
Buy a Photo
A jouster is introduced to the audience. Teams from countries around the world participate in the tournament. Picture by Charlotte Graham.

3. Arena ready

A jouster is introduced to the audience. Teams from countries around the world participate in the tournament. Picture by Charlotte Graham.
freelance
Buy a Photo
Participants ready themselves for battle and give a smile and wave. Picture by Charlotte Graham.

4. Sunshine smiles

Participants ready themselves for battle and give a smile and wave. Picture by Charlotte Graham.
freelance
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2