In pictures: Sun shines for Leeds Royal Armouries jousting tournament Thrill-seekers have seen armour-clad knights clash during the Royal Armouries' annual International Jousting Tournament. Crowds in Leeds have cheered on brave participants during events from Friday to today. 1. Crowd pleaser One character gets the crowd involved during one of Sunday's events. Picture by Charlotte Graham. freelance 2. Fun frolics Frolics around the arena at the Royal Armouries. Picture by Charlotte Graham. freelance 3. Arena ready A jouster is introduced to the audience. Teams from countries around the world participate in the tournament. Picture by Charlotte Graham. freelance 4. Sunshine smiles Participants ready themselves for battle and give a smile and wave. Picture by Charlotte Graham. freelance