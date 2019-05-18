IN PICTURES: Take a tour of Peasholm Park in Scarborough with these 25 photos
Peasholm Park, which was opened in 1912, is one of the jewels in Scarborough's crown.
Take a tour with our photos, starting from a gateway opposite the Open Air Theatre and North Bay Railway entrance, and going anti-clockwise around the park (but not up the Glen) and on to the island. Photos by Steve Bambridge. Take a pictorial walk along Marine Drive HERE
1. Peasholm tour
Welcome ! ... to a park that has been a favourite with locals and visitors for more than 100 years.