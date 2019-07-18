Inquest into "amazing, happy, joyful" three-year-old boy's swimming death will look at safety at Leeds pool

The inquest into the death of an "amazing, happy, joyful" three-year-old boy who drowned in a swimming pool will touch upon the safety of people using the facility, a coroner's court has heard.

Rocco Wright was found face down in the water at the David Lloyd Club on Tongue Lane, Leeds, on April 21 last year, and was declared dead after being taken to the Leeds General Infirmary.

The boy's father, Steven, said in the aftermath of the death that he had taken Rocco and his sister to the pool so that she could have her regular Saturday morning swimming lesson.

But, Mr Wright said that, following some confusion over swimming instructors, he decided to take both children swimming himself.

He said in a statement released at the time: "It was at this point I decided I would forget the lesson and just swim with both my children only to realise I couldn't see Rocco.

"I checked round the poolside thinking he would be hiding, but devastatingly he wasn't.

"I found him at the far end of pool face down at the bottom."

Mr Wright was present on Thursday as a pre-inquest review heard how an inquest jury looking into the death will be told about the "safety of people using the pool".

Harry Vann, who represented David Lloyd Clubs during the hearing at Wakefield Coroner's Court, said: "We know that the inquest will touch upon the safety of people using the pool but this ought to be limited, and focused towards the day of the incident itself."

The seven-day inquest, which has been scheduled for February 10 next year, will also hear about an "issue regarding the number of people at the pool on the day of the incident", Mr Vann said.

The court heard how lifeguards who were working at the facility at the time of the boy's death will be called as witnesses.

Natalie Marrison, representing the Wright family, told coroner Jonathan Leach: "We would like the pathologist calling as a witness, in order to instruct on how long Rocco was under the water for and issues of that nature."

The boy's father said at the time of his death: "We are all totally devastated by the loss of the most amazing, happy, joyful boy you could ever wish to meet.

"Rocco truly loved life and we will be left with a void forever that can never be filled."

In the aftermath of the incident, a spokeswoman said David Lloyd Clubs said they were "deeply shocked" by the boy's death and that they would work with the "relevant local authorities" as they investigated the incident.