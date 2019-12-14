Jeremy Kemp who as a child, he discovered an old Victorian dump near his school where he began digging for 'treasure'. One of the first things he discovered was a tiny blue glass ink bottle - he still has it and it now sits alongside hundreds of other bottles at his home in York. He has since become a bit of a specialist in the bogus pills, potions and lotions that used to be sold to unsuspecting members of the public. York.''4 November 2019. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Inside the York home which is a shrine to medical quackery

Jeremy Kemp says that boarding school has a lot to answer for. He blames the years he spent at an independent school in Nottinghamshire, where every minute of his waking day was strictly time-tabled, for his inability to kick back and relax. It’s also where his life-long obsession with glass bottles was born.

“I was 11 years old and one weekend a couple of friends and I decided to explore the rubbish dump next to the school,” he says. “That’s what passed for a healthy pastime 40 odd years ago; to us it seemed like quite the playground.

Part of Jeremy Kemp's collection of medical quackery.
