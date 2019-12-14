Inside the York home which is a shrine to medical quackery

“I was 11 years old and one weekend a couple of friends and I decided to explore the rubbish dump next to the school,” he says. “That’s what passed for a healthy pastime 40 odd years ago; to us it seemed like quite the playground.
Jeremy Kemp says that boarding school has a lot to answer for. He blames the years he spent at an independent school in Nottinghamshire, where every minute of his waking day was strictly time-tabled, for his inability to kick back and relax. It’s also where his life-long obsession with glass bottles was born.
