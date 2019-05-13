Sheffield is blessed with some truly bad examples of parking at times – but we take our hat off to these skillful drivers who might just have earned the award for the city’s greatest bit of parking.

Two very brave drivers managed to find themselves a space in perhaps one of the most difficult spots in the entire city – at the bottom of a steep, narrow cobbled hill.

Is this the best parking ever seen in Sheffield?

The road, in the shadow of Park Hill flats, is a real tight squeeze – and with no turning space, those intrepid drivers would have had to gingerly reverse their way down from the top of the path – which connects up with South Street – to get their place.

Add to that metal railings, brick walls and bridge parapets on both sides and going backwards downhill – and you’ll appreciate just what a natty bit of driving it its to grab that space.

However, shards of broken glass at the bottom of the hill suggest some drivers might have misjduged and smashed up their rear lights when attempting the manoeuvre.

So, whoever you are, we salute you for what we think is Sheffield’s best bit of parking ever.

Unless you know better...