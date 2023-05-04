Jacqueline Glass, 69, went out for a walk at about 8pm on Wednesday (Apr 3) but has not yet returned to her home in Staxton, in Ryedale. North Yorkshire Police said as she only moved to the area recently, she may not be familiar with the area.
She is described as white, with straight, shoulder-length dark brown hair. When last seen she was wearing a white jacket, a red polo-neck jumper, black trousers, white gloves and white slip-on shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, or call 999 for an immediate sighting, quoting incident number NYP-03052023-0548.