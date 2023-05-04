All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
15 hours ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
1 minute ago Local Election 2023: When results will be announced
59 minutes ago People advised to avoid part of Pennine Way as wildfire breaks out
1 hour ago Three men jailed for 30 years each after 'savage' attempted murder attack
1 hour ago Landlord of fatal flat fire jailed for more than a year over safety breach
1 hour ago 'Tragic and brutal' - Skydiving instructor jailed for murder of his girlfriend

Jacqueline Glass: Police search for missing Yorkshire woman who went for a walk and hasn't come home

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracking down a missing woman who went for a walk and did not return home.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 4th May 2023, 06:52 BST

Jacqueline Glass, 69, went out for a walk at about 8pm on Wednesday (Apr 3) but has not yet returned to her home in Staxton, in Ryedale. North Yorkshire Police said as she only moved to the area recently, she may not be familiar with the area.

She is described as white, with straight, shoulder-length dark brown hair. When last seen she was wearing a white jacket, a red polo-neck jumper, black trousers, white gloves and white slip-on shoes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, or call 999 for an immediate sighting, quoting incident number NYP-03052023-0548.

Jacqueline Glass, 69, went out for a walk at about 8pm on Apr 3, but has not yet returned homeJacqueline Glass, 69, went out for a walk at about 8pm on Apr 3, but has not yet returned home
Jacqueline Glass, 69, went out for a walk at about 8pm on Apr 3, but has not yet returned home
Related topics:PoliceYorkshireNorth Yorkshire PoliceStaxtonRyedale