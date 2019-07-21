Jess Glynne played Benicassim on Saturday and is all set for Scarborough Open Air Theatre concert today

Jess Glynne is all set to make her UK return after being forced to cancel gigs in June - and the return will be in Scarborough!

Jess performed at the Benicassim Festival, between Barcelona and Valencia, on Saturday, before her scheduled Yorkshire date at Scarborough Open Air Theatre tonight (Sunday).

In June the singer cancelled a planned concert in Dalby Forest, and all other planned dates until mid-July, after suffering a 'haemorrhaged' vocal chord.

But she was back on song at the Spanish festival. On her Facebook page today she posted a photo of herself at the festival and said: "This bitch turned up last night! Benicassim i love you".

On its Facebook page, Scarborough Open Air Theatre says seated tickets for tonight's concert are sold out, but some standing tickets remain. Tickets are available via www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com or in person from Scarborough Open Air Theatre Box Office (01723 818111).

It will be the last of four consecutive converts at the Scarborough theatre - Years & Years on Thursday, Madness on Friday and a sold-out concert by Lewis Capaldi on Saturday.

Jess, the only ever British female solo artist to score seven UK Number One singles, performed an unforgettable gig at the Yorkshire coast venue in 2017.