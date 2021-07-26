Jess Learmonth.

The 33-year-old Leeds’ triathlon star, Jess Learmonth, will be competing in tonight’s (July 26) individual race, which consists of swimming, cycling and running across various distances.

The race will take place at 10:30pm (local time).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How did Jess get here?

She had her first triathlon nine years ago and finished fifth in the Elite Virgin Active Triathlon.

As a result, she was added to the World-Class Performance Squad in 2015.

Triathlon achievements

Her career soared ever since and she enjoyed her first European Cup win in 2016.

Over the next three years she continued to win prestigious medals, including silver in the 2019 World Triathlon Series before she was selected to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

How can you watch her compete tonight?