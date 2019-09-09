Jessica Ennis-Hill, Michael Vaughan and Alan Shearer among sporting stars at golf fundraiser

Stars from the world of sport got into the swing of things as they helped raise cash for Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker held his annual event at Hallamshire Golf Club yesterday, despite the rain.

Louise Minchin, Jessica Ennis-Hill, Gethin Jones, Lee Dixon and Dan Walker get ready to compete in the Dan Walker Cup. Picture: Dean Atkins Photography

A total of 20 celebrities took part in the Dan Walker Cup, now in its sixth year, including Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, heptathlete gold medallist Jessica Ennis-Hill, former

England cricket captain Michael Vaughan, England footballer Alan Shearer and Arsenal defender Lee Dixon.

Over the last five years, the event has raised more than £180,000 for the Children's Hospital Charity.

Dan Walker swinging in the rain with Olympic gold medallist Jessica Ennis-Hill. Picture: Dean Atkins Photography

A total of £4.5 million needs to be raised for the project, which will expand the clinical space and create privacy, helping children receive the best care possible.

The department is a designated major trauma centre, providing specialist care to children across the region.

Visit the Children’s Hospital Charity's website at www.tchc.og.uk for more information.

Michael Vaughn and Chris Wilder talk Ashes cricket. Picture: Dean Atkins Photography

Louise Minchin, Jessica Ennis-Hill and Gethin Jones. Picture: Dean Atkins Photography

Gold medallist Jessica Ennis-Hill on the putting green. Picture: Dean Atkins Photography